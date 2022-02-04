Test Analyst

Key Responsibilities –
- Work Experience in Webservice testing (Postman / Soap UI tools used)
- Work Experience in Data base testing (SQL Developer)
- Good experience in Testing methodologies (Overall Knowledge and hands on exp. around Testing practice)
- Used Defect tracking tools (QC/ALM preferred)
- Good knowledge around Agile practice and used JIRA board
- Good Communication skills
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Testing
- Web Services
- defect tracking tools
- agile
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree