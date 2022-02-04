Test Analyst

Feb 4, 2022

Key Responsibilities –

  • Work Experience in Webservice testing (Postman / Soap UI tools used)
  • Work Experience in Data base testing (SQL Developer)
  • Good experience in Testing methodologies (Overall Knowledge and hands on exp. around Testing practice)
  • Used Defect tracking tools (QC/ALM preferred)
  • Good knowledge around Agile practice and used JIRA board
  • Good Communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Testing
  • Web Services
  • defect tracking tools
  • agile
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

