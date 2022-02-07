Data Analyst

Responsibilities:
- Extract and provide formatted data to business units
- Corp Matrix – monthly
- Code 43 – monthly
- In duplum – monthly
- Break Even – monthly
- Payment Report – monthly
- Write Off Report – monthly
- Arrears Report – monthly
- Qwise Commission runs monthly
- Corp Payout Report monthly
- Debt Collectability monthly
- Extract and provide formatted data to external parties
- Quarterly NCR Report (legislative)
- Monthly AUL Report
- Data On request
- Extract and provide formatted data to business units
- Extract and analyse data for business units
- Support Desk Assignments / Problem solving/ Data anomalies
- Business Intelligence
- Manage the business BI requirements
- Build Power BI models on request
- Maintain Existing models
- Create experimental models and explore data
- Ongoing analysis for Quality purposes.
- Data Insights
- Sit in on management decision making meetings to provide insights to data as requested.
- ETL
- Extract, transform and load data as required from time to time in the business
- Establish and maintain an ETL standard for our EDCs (3rd party agents)
- Work with new 3rd parties to bring data into company
- Automation
- Automate the delivery of reports/models/data to business
This is skill dependent, if candidate does not have necessary skills, then to liase with IT Dev team to build mechanisms
- Automate the delivery of reports/models/data to business
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.