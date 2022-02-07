Data Analyst

Responsibilities:

  • Extract and provide formatted data to business units
    • Corp Matrix – monthly
    • Code 43 – monthly
    • In duplum – monthly
    • Break Even – monthly
    • Payment Report – monthly
    • Write Off Report – monthly
    • Arrears Report – monthly
    • Qwise Commission runs monthly
    • Corp Payout Report monthly
    • Debt Collectability monthly
  • Extract and provide formatted data to external parties
    • Quarterly NCR Report (legislative)
    • Monthly AUL Report
  • Data On request
    • Extract and provide formatted data to business units
    • Extract and analyse data for business units
  • Support Desk Assignments / Problem solving/ Data anomalies
  • Business Intelligence
    • Manage the business BI requirements
    • Build Power BI models on request
    • Maintain Existing models
    • Create experimental models and explore data
    • Ongoing analysis for Quality purposes.
  • Data Insights
    • Sit in on management decision making meetings to provide insights to data as requested.
  • ETL
    • Extract, transform and load data as required from time to time in the business
    • Establish and maintain an ETL standard for our EDCs (3rd party agents)
    • Work with new 3rd parties to bring data into company
  • Automation
    • Automate the delivery of reports/models/data to business
      This is skill dependent, if candidate does not have necessary skills, then to liase with IT Dev team to build mechanisms

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

