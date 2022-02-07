Data Scientist (Marketing and Natural Language Processing)

Main Purpose:

Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of marketing, communications, strategy, and Natural Language Processing – as per internal Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data lifecycle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

Reporting to: Chief Digital Officer

In this role, you will enhance the current and future analytic environment and data platforms, as well as associated, develop data products and services for consumption.

Further the purpose will include the identification of key organisational problem statements, opportunities, user data experience, and journey requirements, through data collection, and using a wide range of statistical, machine learning, and applied mathematical techniques to deliver insights and predictive analytics to decision-makers. In addition, you will provide technical advisory and support to senior data teams and decision-makers in municipalities within the domain of Marketing, communication, strategy, and Natural Language Processing

Specific Job requirements

Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics , Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience

Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage

3+ years data science and analysis experience

Proficient in Python and database technologies

Outputs to be delivered

1) Data Pre-processing and Transformation

35%

Demonstrate ability to transform raw data from multiple data sources. – Ability to understand the business requirements specification and use the suggested template to transform data.- Ability to understand the differences between data types and transform the data types when required.- Ability to write ETL jobs and automate pipelines when required.- Ability to investigative anomalies when loading data into the required data source- Ability to source external data sources to be used in machine learning processes.- Ability to work and know which platform tools to use for data transformation.- Exploring the data for patterns and trends,- Ability to translate and reproduce mockups design of data analytic dashboards

2) Modelling Building and Deployment

35%

Demonstrate ability to translate business use cases into machine learning problems. Understand the end-to-end process of building a machine learning model including data transformations, train test split, saving and deploying machine learning models. Assist Senior Data Scientist to deploy machine learning models in production. Monitor and debug machine learning pipelines in production.- Ability to work and know which platform tools to use for machine learning and deployment.

3) Strategic support

15%

Support senior managers and municipal communication teams to plan and execute agreed performance agreement goals for career development- Manage the team of data scientists to deliver all strategic and analytical outputs as required- Work with team members when required to execute data science team goals- Provide project support on domain-specific projects- Provide feedback to senior managers on work and deliverable progress- Write assessment reports to include the performance of algorithms used for machine learning use cases- identify data science innovation that creates propriety advantage for the company- Work with Senior data scientist to identify specific data science roles to specialize in the data science team- Proactively develop data products for emerging use-cases- Provide advisory and support to municipal data teams.

4) Behavioural Competencies

15%

Demonstrate ability to develop and maintain personal and working relationships with others that aid in completion of work, information exchange and to foster and promotes optimal performance and overall organisational effectiveness- Demonstrate ability to research and document latest best practice applications of data science pipelines- Demonstrate ability to complete high-quality work without supervision- Demonstrate ability to work, adapt and contribute to changes in processes within the team

Responsibilities

Support the chief digital officer and senior data architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud-based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems.

Identify and act on new opportunities for data-driven business in data science and analytics.

Recognise when existing solutions can be generalised to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals

Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems.

Become fluent in analytical modeling using internal data modelling platforms and tools

Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following:

Cloud:

Microsoft Azure (must)

AWS

Google Cloud

Big Data:

Mondodb

Hadoopo Cassandra

Machine Learning:

Kubeflow

Tensorflow

PyTorch

Business Intelligence/Analytics and visualisation:

Microsoft PowerBi (must)

Microsoft Excel (must)

Google Analytics (must)

Adobe Analytics (must)

Google Chartso NLTK (must)

Textblobo SpaCy

CoreNLP

Datorama (advantage)

Languages:

Python (must)

R (must)

SQL (must)

Conversational AI:

Dialogflow

Teneo

Bot Framework / Bot Builder SDK (ideal)

Watson Assistant

Associated tools and technologies as they become available, and the platform evolves- Load and merge data originating from diverse sources.

Performa data cleansing, and quality management

Pre-process and Transform data for model building and analysis

Troubleshoot data quality issues and work with team members to reach solutions- Perform descriptive analytics to discover trends and patterns in the data;

Create visualizations, including dashboards to provide insights on large data sets and input to finished reports

Develop predictive models for business solutions.

Deploy predictive and other models to production.

Build and train NLP models

Analyse output products to assure data quality and conformance to requirements.

Develop technical specification for 3rd party platform data integration and streaming

Participate in continuous improvement efforts to increase available data quality and speed of delivery

Address ad-hoc domain-specific data analytic requirements from domain or cluster leaders; and continuously deliver user-centric data visualisations, publications, and products

Skills / Abilities required to do the Job:

Ability to develop machine learning tools built-in using python, R

Ability to manage both structured and unstructured data using SQL

Ability to visualise data using various tools- Ability to build conversational AI (artificial intelligence) models

Ability to model data for prediction

Ability to manage time and project deliverables

Ability to communicate with executives and senior management across sectors ( local government, government, and industry)

Basic understanding of marketing and communications management processes



Desired Skills:

Python

database technologies

SQL

artificial intelligence

ETL

–

Sentiment Analysis

– Stemming and Lemmatisation

Keyword extraction

Topic Modelling

Text Mining

Named Entity Recognition

Machine learning

Deep learning

Programming

Data Analysis

Database configuration and management

Data visualisation

Predictive analytics

Business Acumen

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position