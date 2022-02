IT Internship at O’Brien Recruitment

Exciting Internship opportunity to be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve business process for clients!!

Must have a completed relevant degree or be in final year of degree!!

You will be enhancing your skills in:

C#.Net Development (full stack)

MVC

MS SQL Server

Azure (Cloud development)

jQuery, HTML5, CSS

UML

Agile & Scrum

Competencies

Teamwork

Attention to detail.

Passionate about Development

