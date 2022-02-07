IT Technician

A law company is looking for an IT Technician with a friendly and helpful attitude and good interpersonal skills. Ability to utilize Microsoft applications for support, reporting and documentation. Good communication skills (written and verbal). Attention to detail and ability to prioritize. Maintain confidentiality in all matters

Key Responsibilties include:

End user IT support

Systems maintenance

Respond to support requests from email, system, and callers

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolve system errors and, where necessary escalating issues

Creating, maintaining and publishing all supporting documentation on the various systems

Acting as a point of control for all data and information of relevant services

Ensuring all activities are compliant with current legal and company regulations

Complying with, and applying corporate guidelines and standards

Supporting all IT-related work at Stellenbosch office

Occasionally supporting national staff at other locations and company customers

About The Employer:

Grade 12

3-5 years experience

Windows 10

Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange

Hyper-V / VMWare

Windows Server 2016/2019 and Active Directory

Backups

Printer support

Networking configuration and setup Routers, Switches, LAN/Wan, VPN, DNS, DHCP, WiFi

A+, N+ and MS Certification preferable

Previous customer service experience with assisting end users

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to [URL Removed] you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

