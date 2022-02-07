A law company is looking for an IT Technician with a friendly and helpful attitude and good interpersonal skills. Ability to utilize Microsoft applications for support, reporting and documentation. Good communication skills (written and verbal). Attention to detail and ability to prioritize. Maintain confidentiality in all matters
Key Responsibilties include:
- End user IT support
- Systems maintenance
- Respond to support requests from email, system, and callers
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolve system errors and, where necessary escalating issues
- Creating, maintaining and publishing all supporting documentation on the various systems
- Acting as a point of control for all data and information of relevant services
- Ensuring all activities are compliant with current legal and company regulations
- Complying with, and applying corporate guidelines and standards
- Supporting all IT-related work at Stellenbosch office
- Occasionally supporting national staff at other locations and company customers
About The Employer:
- Grade 12
- 3-5 years experience
- Windows 10
- Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange
- Hyper-V / VMWare
- Windows Server 2016/2019 and Active Directory
- Backups
- Printer support
- Networking configuration and setup Routers, Switches, LAN/Wan, VPN, DNS, DHCP, WiFi
- A+, N+ and MS Certification preferable
- Previous customer service experience with assisting end users
