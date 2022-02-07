Junior Project Manager

Feb 7, 2022

200 p/h
3 months extendable contract for a long term Project

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Project Management / Administration Qualification / suitable experience
  • Junior Project Management/ Project Administration / coordination in a fast paced, complex corporate environment is essential
  • Prince II / MS Project, Advanced MS Excel, Visio, Visio skills will be a huge advantage
  • Electronic Documentation Authorisation experience will be a huge advantage.
  • Experience in a Mining / Manufacturing environment will be a huge advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Junior Project Management
  • Compiling and updating MS Project Plans
  • Compiling Project Meeting Minutes and distribution
  • Cost Allocation, Control and Management
  • Scheduling / Convening Meetings with various senior Stakeholders,
  • Follow -up with senior stakeholders on deliverables
  • Documentation and General Administration

Personal Characteristics:

  • Excellent planning, organising and control abilities
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills at all levels of the organisation
  • Good team player
  • Presentable with corporate demeanour
  • Ability to function effectively in fast paced complex environment

Desired Skills:

  • Project Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position