Junior Project Manager

200 p/h
3 months extendable contract for a long term Project
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Project Management / Administration Qualification / suitable experience
- Junior Project Management/ Project Administration / coordination in a fast paced, complex corporate environment is essential
- Prince II / MS Project, Advanced MS Excel, Visio, Visio skills will be a huge advantage
- Electronic Documentation Authorisation experience will be a huge advantage.
- Experience in a Mining / Manufacturing environment will be a huge advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Junior Project Management
- Compiling and updating MS Project Plans
- Compiling Project Meeting Minutes and distribution
- Cost Allocation, Control and Management
- Scheduling / Convening Meetings with various senior Stakeholders,
- Follow -up with senior stakeholders on deliverables
- Documentation and General Administration
Personal Characteristics:
- Excellent planning, organising and control abilities
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills at all levels of the organisation
- Good team player
- Presentable with corporate demeanour
- Ability to function effectively in fast paced complex environment
Desired Skills:
- Project Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree