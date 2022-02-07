Mid-Level Backend Java Developer – Remote – R700k to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a state-of-the-art organisation within the Financial Services sector that has some of the largest Managers in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The role calls for Mid-level Back End Java Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka).

You will be supporting an investing platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design.

Want to grow your career in the Financial Services sector then this is the role for you!

What you will need:

Will Train on AWS

Java SE / Java EE

AWS advantageous

J2EE

Jenkins

OOP

Agile

Maven

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking

