Modern Workplace: Technical Specialist at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Modern Workplace: Infrastructure Technical Specialist (Operations consultant) to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home & office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Experience in the technical implementation of Windows 10 architecture and rollout

Microsoft technologies

Active Directory

Azure Active Directory

SCCM

File shares and printers

Powershell scripting

Network technologies

Optional:

Knowledge of MDM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch), MS Intune, and Mobile Iron

Experience in App Stores and Software lifecycle management

Interest in security and cloud technologies

VPN technologies

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:

Related Degree in IT

ITIL

Minimum Experience:

8 years + of experience in designing & operating a modern workplace infrastructure for personal devices. (+- 10000 devices)

Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and operation.

Develop and operate Windows 10 Modern Client.

Be involved in the technical implementation and operation of the modern Client.

Interact with the international product team, external provider, vendor, and customers.

