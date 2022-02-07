Modern Workplace: Technical Specialist at Mediro ICT

Feb 7, 2022

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Modern Workplace: Infrastructure Technical Specialist (Operations consultant) to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home & office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Experience in the technical implementation of Windows 10 architecture and rollout
  • Microsoft technologies
  • Active Directory
  • Azure Active Directory
  • SCCM
  • File shares and printers
  • Powershell scripting
  • Network technologies

Optional:

  • Knowledge of MDM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch), MS Intune, and Mobile Iron
  • Experience in App Stores and Software lifecycle management
  • Interest in security and cloud technologies
  • VPN technologies

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:

  • Related Degree in IT
  • ITIL

Minimum Experience:

  • 8 years + of experience in designing & operating a modern workplace infrastructure for personal devices. (+- 10000 devices)
  • Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and operation.
  • Develop and operate Windows 10 Modern Client.
  • Be involved in the technical implementation and operation of the modern Client.
  • Interact with the international product team, external provider, vendor, and customers.

