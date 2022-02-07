Modern Workplace: Technical Specialist at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Modern Workplace: Infrastructure Technical Specialist (Operations consultant) to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home & office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Experience in the technical implementation of Windows 10 architecture and rollout
- Microsoft technologies
- Active Directory
- Azure Active Directory
- SCCM
- File shares and printers
- Powershell scripting
- Network technologies
Optional:
- Knowledge of MDM Solutions like VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch), MS Intune, and Mobile Iron
- Experience in App Stores and Software lifecycle management
- Interest in security and cloud technologies
- VPN technologies
Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:
- Related Degree in IT
- ITIL
Minimum Experience:
- 8 years + of experience in designing & operating a modern workplace infrastructure for personal devices. (+- 10000 devices)
- Be involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through implementation, deployment, and operation.
- Develop and operate Windows 10 Modern Client.
- Be involved in the technical implementation and operation of the modern Client.
- Interact with the international product team, external provider, vendor, and customers.