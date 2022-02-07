People Data and Reporting Analyst

The Role: Responsibilities:
- This role is responsible for developing and implementing innovative solutions and reporting strategies, analytic dashboards, HRIS maintenance and implementation as well as oversee the digital transformation of the processes within Human Resources
- Serve as an People data steward to ensure timely and accurate People data and security, produce reports needed for decision making, and help manage and drive People system related projects.
- Responsible for co-ordination of periodic and strategic People reporting
- Develop standard ad-hoc HR reports for compliance requirements.
- Assist functional HR leaders with data and reporting for periodic & annual processes as needed.
- Supports the HR team by designing customized reports as well as assist with ad hoc reporting
- Develop and maintain entire reporting process, implementing HR metrics & dashboards to automate reporting
- Partner with HR technology team managers to define, create and monitor a set of processes, metrics, reports, dashboards and audits that will enable a sound HR data governance program
- Develop and coordinate the execution of HR Analytics & Data strategy, to ensure digital transformation of HR systems and reporting
- Design and implement a control framework to maintain the accuracy, timeliness, and completeness of HR data.
- Partners with HR team and business leaders to provide data metrics to allow insightful data-driven business decisions, and properly designing new initiatives to support the growth of the organization.
- Partner with HR Director, HR Executives HR Managers and HR BP??s on the digital transformation of the HR platforms.
- Collaborating with multiple teams throughout the company on data or new enhancements that require development of HR information and Data Management
Skills and Experience: Experience required:
- 5-8 years
- HRIS and data analytics and reporting