PHP Architect

Our client is a leading online payment processing solution for individuals, NPOs and businesses of all sizes in South Africa. We are dedicated to enabling the easy, secure and instant transfer of money to online merchants to help them grow, develop and succeed in the digital economy.

They are looking for an Architect to join their team in Claremont, Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth. You will be involved in expanding their existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security.

You will closely work with our Lead Architect and CTO and will report to our Development Manager.

Core Competencies:

Design, develop and execute software systems and applications to address business needs.

Define all aspects of software and app development, from coding standards to workflow and appropriate technology.

Identify areas where processes and system architecture can be improved.

Provide architectural blueprints and technical leadership to the IT team.

Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure the highest quality product platform.

Work closely with the product team to translate business ideas into technical solutions.

Keep up to date with technology trends in the industry.

Contribute towards creating documentation that enhances organizational understanding and keeps track of decision-making.

Do code reviews for selected complex stories

Do hands-on coding in PHP, Laravel, Lumen or MariaDB when the need is there

Do architectural reviews to ensure developers interpreted and followed your specifications correctly.

Requirements

Minimum of 7 years experience in Development

Relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications in computer science, engineering or related area is a plus

Broad understanding of coding, programming languages and frameworks, especially PHP, Laravel, Lumen and MariaDB

Good understanding of Microservices and Web API integration

Extensive knowledge of the software development process and corresponding technologies

Excellent understanding of design patterns and architectural styles

Experience designing and implementing software applications, both backend and frontend

Experience working on large-scale software projects, E-commerce platform building experience is a plus

Project management or Scrum experience

Active participation in the open-source community is strongly encouraged

Genuine interest and passion for technology

Must be dynamic and a self-starter, able to work independently or as part of a team

Be able to lead and support your team

Be self-motivated and have high energy levels

Have strong communications skills and be able to use initiative in problem-solving

Be an analytical thinker with a keen eye for detail

Perks

Data reimbursement for remote working

Employees are eligible for a bonus after the financial year end, based on a combination of the employee’s performance, the successful completion of their probation period and the company’s performance.

Work from home options

Great company culture with socials and special-themed days

Casual dress code

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

lumen

Web API

