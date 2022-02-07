Senior Data Warehouse Developer – Permanent – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to work for a company that helps clients build up long-term worth, a firm that is committed to investing with their clients. They currently are looking for a Senior Data Warehouse Developer to join their dynamic team.
The incumbent will get an opportunity to learn about the asset management industry and technology.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Sciences
- 5- 8 years commercial experience
- SQL
- SSIS
- T-SQL
- SSRS
- Power BI
- AWS Cloud Advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools
- ETL development to load Data warehouse
- Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data
- Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
- Testing and deployment of new development
- Experience with data integration, validation, and reconciliation (SSIS or similar)
Reference Number for this position is NN54164 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a market related cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree