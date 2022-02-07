Senior Data Warehouse Developer – Permanent – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 7, 2022

Want to work for a company that helps clients build up long-term worth, a firm that is committed to investing with their clients. They currently are looking for a Senior Data Warehouse Developer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will get an opportunity to learn about the asset management industry and technology.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Sciences
  • 5- 8 years commercial experience
  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • T-SQL
  • SSRS
  • Power BI
  • AWS Cloud Advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools
  • ETL development to load Data warehouse
  • Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data
  • Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
  • Testing and deployment of new development
  • Experience with data integration, validation, and reconciliation (SSIS or similar)

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

