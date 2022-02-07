SharePoint Developer

JOB SUMMARY STATEMENT/PURPOSE:

Engaged in all phases relating to Application development lifecycle, which requires integration with SharePoint. Responsible for SharePoint configuration, administration, maintenance and management to ensure ongoing system reliability, availability and optimisation. Participates in applications, project/operational meetings and contributes to ensure project delivery.

CLOSING DATE: 17 February , 2022

Key Performance Areas (Duties & Responsibilities):

SharePoint Configuration

Configuration, test and implement new SharePoint requests.

Unit testing, maintain and recommend improvements to ensure strong functionality and optimization.

Independently work without supervision and transfer knowledge to Application team

Facilitate root cause analysis of system issues and document the findings.

Work with experienced team members to conduct root cause analysis of issues, review new and existing code and/or perform unit testing.

Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.

Resolve complex SharePoint technical issues.

Input into the development projects which require SharePoint integration.

Review and Analyze user requirements and convert requirements to design documents.

Compile timely, comprehensive and accurate documentation and or reports as requested.

SharePoint Support and Maintenance

Manage Client’s SharePoint applications and enhance as per business requirements by adhering to the development process (SDLC).

Ensure maintenance of SharePoint applications by reviewing the system on regular basis.

Provide 1st and 2nd line support for SharePoint and liaising with the Service provider where necessary, CRM, SharePoint, and other applications

Contribute directly to the SharePoint journey, enable quality of IT service in-line with service management strategy.

Analyse SharePoint application problems, recommend solutions and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.

Ensure adherence to approved ICT Governance principles and policies

Responsible for the SharePoint support, trouble shooting and performance.

Analyse and recommend SharePoint enhancement, updates and upgrades

Administer and configure Sharepoint and share knowledge with production support team and service desk.

Ensuring security and critical applications patches are maintained in SharePoint.

Reporting

Produce necessary reports based on requests.

Root Cause Analysis for SharePoint problems logged.

Input into management reports when required.

SharePoint Design and Improvement

Creates, manages, designs, and implements the architecture of the SharePoint platform.

Determines and implements security standards for the SharePoint platform.

Designs and builds high availability solutions to ensure platform resiliency.

Designs and implements a comprehensive structure that logically organises. related components into a hierarchical structure across the SharePoint platform.

Provides subject matter knowledge to I.T. resources and business stakeholders in leveraging, conceptualising, developing, and implementing SharePoint solutions to address business needs.

Collaborates with I.T. resources to integrate SharePoint modules with other systems.

Creates and maintains technical documentations such as the SharePoint platform.

Maintaining and updating SharePoint application on regular basis to ensure compliance and relevance.

Adhoc tasks

Recommend best practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.

Maintains SharePoint documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.

Perform any reasonable tasks as and when required by the Line Manager and Functional Manager.

Share knowledge with internal and external stakeholders for support purposes.

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in computer science or equivalent related work experience

ITIL foundation certificate (will be added advantage)

SharePoint relevant certificate

3 – 5 years of SharePoint administration work experience.

Proficient at designing and building high availability solutions.

Solid knowledge and experience with MS SharePoint 2007 or 2010 including

SharePoint Designer/Online.

Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software,

protocols and standards.

Ability to solve complex software issues.

Knowledge & Technical Skills:

Customer Care & Following Procedure, Knowledge of SharePoint

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Good communication skills – verbal and written

MS Office, Good interpersonal skills, Application skills, Communication and Report Writing skills, Business Acumen, Process driven & Customer service

A South African citizen of any gender, preference will be given to an EE candidate

Desired Skills:

