The Role: Responsibilities:
- The System Administrator (SA) is responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure. This individual will assist project teams with technical issues in the Initiation and Planning phases of our standard Project Management Methodology. These activities include the definition of needs, benefits, deployment of technical road map; research & development within the project life-cycle; technical analysis and design; and support of operations staff in executing, testing and rolling-out the solutions.
- Participation on projects is focused on smoothing the transition of projects from development staff to production staff by performing operations activities within the project life-cycle. This individual is accountable for the following systems: Linux and Windows systems that support Saab Client Platform(SCP) infrastructure; Linux, Windows and Application systems that support Asset Management; Responsibilities on these systems include MS engineering and provisioning, operations and support, maintenance and research and development to ensure continual innovation
General Support
- Servicing Support Incidents tracked on the Service Desk tool.
- Monitoring, Analysis, Installation, Maintenance, Repair and Administration of Computer and Network Infrastructure (Hardware, Software & Conferencing Systems )
- Maintenance and Administration of User Accounts and User Devices (Desktops, Laptops and Printers)
- Securing Network Services?? Integrity, Availability and Performance in accordance with Business Requirements.
- Separate environment PCs used for System integrations, Test benches
Operations and Support
- Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups.
- Responsibilities sometimes require working evenings and weekends, sometimes with little advanced notice.
- Perform regular security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions.
- Perform daily backup operations, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up to the appropriate media, recovery tapes or disks are created, and media is recycled and sent off site as necessary.
- Perform regular file archival and purge as necessary.
- Create, change, and delete user accounts per request.
- Provide Tier 2/other support per request from various constituencies. Investigate and troubleshoot issues.
- Repair and recover from hardware or software failures. Coordinate and communicate with impacted constituencies.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:
- Windows2008R2, 2012 Server, TCP/IP, Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange 2010, Lync2010, Storage, SCCM, Silo Env. Forefront, File Server, Print service
- ITIL Framework
- Virtual Environment, Vmware, Hyper-V, Client Virtualisation, vCenter
- Linux, Linux based virtual desktops, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, CentOS 6.5, Debian 7
- Exposure to Citrix, XenApp, MS App-V, XenDesktop,
- Exposure to Oracle VM, Oracle
- FlexLM, Commvault
Experience required:
- Systems Administration/System Engineer certification in Unix and Microsoft.
- Four to six years system administration experience
- A high level of technical expertise and problem solving abilities and must be able to effectively resolve unusual and highly complex technical problems.
- Excellent understanding and ability to effectively use all aspects of local and wide area networks, network standards, protocols, network hardware, facilities, configuration, architecture, network security and prevailing networking technologies.
- Plan technology roadmaps, configuration and all aspects related to new separate environments and services.
- Technical Project Management
Key Accountabilities: Maintenance
- Apply OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis, and upgrade administrative tools and utilities. Configure / add new services as necessary.
- Upgrade and configure system software that supports infrastructure applications or Asset Management applications per project or operational needs.
- Maintain operational, configuration, or other procedures.
- Perform periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning.
- Perform ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required. Configure CPU, memory, and disk partitions as required.
- Maintain data center environmental and monitoring equipment.
- Participate in the specification of business requirements and implementation plans for technically advanced networking solutions.
- Provide direction, information, and recommendations regarding IT configurations and installations.
- Following established processes and assist in the development of procedures for administration and security best practices.
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for all implemented systems and networks
- Managing assigned projects and program components to deliver services in accordance with established objectives.
- Cross-training other networking employees on complexities of redesigned environment.
- Platform tools managing the server infrastructure, backup, etc.