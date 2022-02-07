Systems Manager – eCommerce

Responsibilities:
- Manage multiple business stakeholders;
- Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner and ensure quality solutions and system stability
- Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s) and align with company technology strategy
- Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment
- Apply product and organisational knowledge to lead the product team
- Accountable for overall system design
- Identify and manage technical debt
- Provide technical mentoring to the team
- Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed
- Accountable for team documentation
- Create User Stories and Technical documentation to expand on business requirements (including System interaction diagrams, Wireframes)
- Approve change controls
- Accountable for team time logging
- Hold team and individuals accountable to their commitments
- Evaluate performance of team members.
- Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects)
- Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings
Requirements:
- 10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
- Ability to explain complex technical concepts in an understandable, semi-technical way
- E-commerce industry experience and knowledge
- High attention to detail
- Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
- Good people management skills
- Mentoring employees that report to you
- Delegate, prioritise and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
- Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
- Tech savvy and passionate about building products
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Experience with a headless Magento and Akeneo PIM implementation will be advantageous