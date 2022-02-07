Test Analyst: Automation at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Development of all aspects of automated testing along with creation, execution and maintenance of automated scripts in support of an automated test driven environment
- Lead, mentor and help upskill junior members of the automation function
Experience
Min:
- 2 – 3 years proven formal experience in QA testing within a similar environment
Ideal:
- 2+ years Capitec Bank IT system exposure
- Experience in integration, regression, automation and non-functional testing
- Exposure to test automation tools
- Release management exposure
- Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2005 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Test automation; environment, principles and processes
- The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)
- Financial/Banking Systems
- Formal testing practices
- Software and hardware testing
- Systems architecture
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Application of test tools in a test driven, continuous development environment
- Release management
- All aspects of Test Automation
- CapitecBank IT related systems
- Databases and scripting
- Non-functional testing
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.