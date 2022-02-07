Test Analyst: Automation at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Development of all aspects of automated testing along with creation, execution and maintenance of automated scripts in support of an automated test driven environment

Lead, mentor and help upskill junior members of the automation function

Experience

Min:

2 – 3 years proven formal experience in QA testing within a similar environment

Ideal:

2+ years Capitec Bank IT system exposure

Experience in integration, regression, automation and non-functional testing

Exposure to test automation tools

Release management exposure

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification

Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Test automation; environment, principles and processes

The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)

Financial/Banking Systems

Formal testing practices

Software and hardware testing

Systems architecture

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Application of test tools in a test driven, continuous development environment

Release management

All aspects of Test Automation

CapitecBank IT related systems

Databases and scripting

Non-functional testing

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

