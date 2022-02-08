Front End Developer

An US based company with a head office in Pretoria is looking for a well-rounded Front-End Developer. This is a hybrid position.

Key Requirements

BCom Informatics, BSc Computer Science, or similar degree.

4+ years’ experience

ReactJS (NB)

Typescript

CSS

HTML

Beneficiary skills / experience:

UI/UX Design

Experience in application design tools such as Figma, Sketch, etc.

Graphic Design

