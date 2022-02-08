Front End Developer

Feb 8, 2022

An US based company with a head office in Pretoria is looking for a well-rounded Front-End Developer. This is a hybrid position.

Key Requirements

  • BCom Informatics, BSc Computer Science, or similar degree.
  • 4+ years’ experience
  • ReactJS (NB)
  • Typescript
  • CSS
  • HTML

Beneficiary skills / experience:

  • UI/UX Design
  • Experience in application design tools such as Figma, Sketch, etc.
  • Graphic Design

Desired Skills:

  • reactjs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

