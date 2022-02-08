An US based company with a head office in Pretoria is looking for a well-rounded Front-End Developer. This is a hybrid position.
Key Requirements
- BCom Informatics, BSc Computer Science, or similar degree.
- 4+ years’ experience
- ReactJS (NB)
- Typescript
- CSS
- HTML
Beneficiary skills / experience:
- UI/UX Design
- Experience in application design tools such as Figma, Sketch, etc.
- Graphic Design
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- reactjs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years