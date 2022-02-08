Intermediate Full Stack C# Developer – Sandton / Fully remote – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Think Virtual Reality, Simulation Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Product-based Software Development, Simulation Science, Financials within the Mining sector, Mathematical Modelling, and Analytics.

Yip, you guessed it, these guys are one of the leading product shops in the country!

This brood of analytical mathematical boffins, is looking to welcome an ambitious Intermediate Full Stack C# Dev who is passionate about artificial intelligence, virtual reality, crypto currency, and the like.

If you have what it takes to blow these genius minds away, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

BSc degree

5+ years’ experience in a technical IT environment

C#

.Net

Typescript

JavaScript

Angular 9+

React

Vue

ASP.Net

SQL Server

Python

Reference Number for this position is TRA53389 which is a permanent and fully remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

