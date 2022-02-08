.NET Developer at Industrial Web Technologies

A small,vibrant tech company in Midrand is looking for a junior ASP.NET programmer.
Must be a self driven, energetic, enthusiastic person. Very hard working and you must want to learn. You will be given an opportunity to work on the full stack of development covering everything. The opportunity to learn is HUGE, but you must be self-driven and prepared to work hard.
Software development and programming
Proficient and code in ASP.NET, C#, JQUERY, Web Services, Javascript, HTML, SQL, CSS, Bootstrap and whatever technologies that may be required
Understand and develop responsive design websites (Bootstrap )
Gain proficiency in SQL SERVER
Know how to do database design, able to design and build databases
Gain proficiency in Entity Framework and Linq to Entities, Linq
IIS
Internet and web security
Understand how websites work and are constructed, able to work at all levels of website construction, that is the full development stack.
Understand general IT concepts
General Website Maintenance
Perform all software and website troubleshooting and resolution
Perform database maintenance tasks
Perform server maintenance tasks
All levels of Support, systems and software
Research and development
Source code management
Desired Skills:
- ASP.NET
- Web application development
- Entity Framework
- Software Development C#
- Sql Server
- Bootstrap
- CSS
- Jquery
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Small vibrant tech company building and managing our own large web sites. Small team of four developers. We do interesting things and change industries.