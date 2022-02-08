.NET Developer at Industrial Web Technologies

A small,vibrant tech company in Midrand is looking for a junior ASP.NET programmer.

Must be a self driven, energetic, enthusiastic person. Very hard working and you must want to learn. You will be given an opportunity to work on the full stack of development covering everything. The opportunity to learn is HUGE, but you must be self-driven and prepared to work hard.

Software development and programming

Proficient and code in ASP.NET, C#, JQUERY, Web Services, Javascript, HTML, SQL, CSS, Bootstrap and whatever technologies that may be required

Understand and develop responsive design websites (Bootstrap )

Gain proficiency in SQL SERVER

Know how to do database design, able to design and build databases

Gain proficiency in Entity Framework and Linq to Entities, Linq

IIS

Internet and web security

Understand how websites work and are constructed, able to work at all levels of website construction, that is the full development stack.

Understand general IT concepts

General Website Maintenance

Perform all software and website troubleshooting and resolution

Perform database maintenance tasks

Perform server maintenance tasks

All levels of Support, systems and software

Research and development

Source code management

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET

Web application development

Entity Framework

Software Development C#

Sql Server

Bootstrap

CSS

Jquery

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Small vibrant tech company building and managing our own large web sites. Small team of four developers. We do interesting things and change industries.

