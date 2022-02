Quantitative Business Analyst

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Quantitative Business Analyst to be on a 6 months extendable contract

Qualifications:

– Minimum Qualification – B Degree Maths, Stats, Engineering, Computer Science, Econometrics, Physics or Actuarial Science

– Preferred Qualification – Honours Degree

– Experience – 3 – 5 years’ experience in a data environment

– Additional Knowledge – Deep domain knowledge with regards to financial services: Credit, Pricing, Marketing, CVM, Trading etc.

– Mathematical skills

– Financial modelling

– Data visualisation and reporting

Desired Skills:

Data Environment

Mathematical Skills

SAS

VBA

Excel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position