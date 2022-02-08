Senior Full Stack C#.NET Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- BSc Information Technology or Computer Science (Advantageous)
- National Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Programming or similar)
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer) (Advantageous)
- Matric
Experience & Skills
- 4 – 8 years’ experience in Systems design, development, and implementation
- 4 – 8 years’ experience in a Full Stack .NET development position.
- Experience working in an Agile and Scrum environment
- Excellent Problem-solving skills
Sound Technical Proficiency in the following:
- C#
- [URL Removed]
- SQL Server
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- MVC / ASP.NET
- WCF / Web API
- WPF
- Entity Framework
- Unit Testing
- HTML, JSON
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
Advantageous:
- K2 Blackpearl
- Azure
- Mobile Development
Duties
Systems Development:
- Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
- Delivering developmental efforts on time.
- All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
- Adhere to coding standards.
- Adhere to source control policies & guidelines.
Service Excellence:
- Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers.
Learning & Development:
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work.
- Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within area of control.
- Support and drive the business’s core values.
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
- Promote harmony and teamwork.
- Promote the sharing of knowledge.
- Show willingness to help others.
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
- Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls.
- Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately.
- Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.
Personal Attributes
- Attention to Detail
- Time Management
- Teamwork
- Initiative
- Adaptability
- Conformity
- Communication
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- SQL
- ASP.NET
- Web API
- C#
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- DevOps
- Azure
- HTML
- JSON
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree