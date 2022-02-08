Senior Full Stack C#.NET Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

BSc Information Technology or Computer Science (Advantageous)

National Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Programming or similar)

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer) (Advantageous)

Matric

Experience & Skills

4 – 8 years’ experience in Systems design, development, and implementation

4 – 8 years’ experience in a Full Stack .NET development position.

Experience working in an Agile and Scrum environment

Excellent Problem-solving skills

Sound Technical Proficiency in the following:

C#

[URL Removed]

SQL Server

SQL Server Reporting Services

MVC / ASP.NET

WCF / Web API

WPF

Entity Framework

Unit Testing

HTML, JSON

JavaScript

AngularJS

Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Advantageous:

K2 Blackpearl

Azure

Mobile Development

Duties

Systems Development:

Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.

Delivering developmental efforts on time.

All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.

Adhere to coding standards.

Adhere to source control policies & guidelines.

Service Excellence:

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers.

Learning & Development:

Contribution to making the department a great place to work.

Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within area of control.

Support and drive the business’s core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Promote harmony and teamwork.

Promote the sharing of knowledge.

Show willingness to help others.

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls.

Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately.

Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.

Personal Attributes

Attention to Detail

Time Management

Teamwork

Initiative

Adaptability

Conformity

Communication

Desired Skills:

.NET

SQL

ASP.NET

Web API

C#

JavaScript

AngularJS

DevOps

Azure

HTML

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

