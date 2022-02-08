Senior Full Stack C#.NET Developer

Feb 8, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • BSc Information Technology or Computer Science (Advantageous)
  • National Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Programming or similar)
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer) (Advantageous)
  • Matric

Experience & Skills

  • 4 – 8 years’ experience in Systems design, development, and implementation
  • 4 – 8 years’ experience in a Full Stack .NET development position.
  • Experience working in an Agile and Scrum environment
  • Excellent Problem-solving skills

Sound Technical Proficiency in the following:

  • C#
  • [URL Removed]
  • SQL Server
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • MVC / ASP.NET
  • WCF / Web API
  • WPF
  • Entity Framework
  • Unit Testing
  • HTML, JSON
  • JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Advantageous:

  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure
  • Mobile Development

Duties

Systems Development:

  • Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
  • Delivering developmental efforts on time.
  • All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
  • Adhere to coding standards.
  • Adhere to source control policies & guidelines.

Service Excellence:

  • Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.
  • Degree of customer satisfaction from customers.

Learning & Development:

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work.
  • Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within area of control.
  • Support and drive the business’s core values.
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
  • Promote harmony and teamwork.
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge.
  • Show willingness to help others.
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
  • Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls.
  • Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately.
  • Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.

Personal Attributes

  • Attention to Detail
  • Time Management
  • Teamwork
  • Initiative
  • Adaptability
  • Conformity
  • Communication

