11 montsh extendable contract

The SOA Developer is responsible for technical development, maintenance and support of the Oracle E-Business Suite with a heavy focus on system integrations architecture and development.

The successful candidate for this role will have excellent development and analytical skills. Responsible for working both individually and in team environments to develop and deliver business functionality based on Oracle SOA, Oracle EBS, and other peripheral system software components. The candidate will work closely with the Fusion Middleware Architect, and the Application Developers and Business Analysts from multiple systems, to Support SOA processes, and translate requirements to technical design, through development, unit testing and assisting with deployment of developed components.

Take direction concerning any of the following, from the Fusion Middleware Architect or the Software Development Manager.

Follow change management procedures for moving programs and code into production.

QUALIFICATIONS (EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS):

Education: A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, IT or related field

Experience: Minimum of five (5) years of experience in System Design and Design Methodologies and Tools.

Minimum of five (4) years of experience with Oracle BPEL, XML, XSLT, XSD’s, Java performance tuning and monitoring.

Minimum of three (2) years of experience in J2EE including WebLogic, Web Services.

Minimum of three (2) years of experience of SOA architecture, governance, adoption and implementation.

Minimum of three (2) years of experience with Oracle Service Bus (or Oracle ESB), Oracle RDBMS (11g & 12c).

Background in business process analysis, system requirements, as well as data modelling and detailed functional design.

Demonstrates expert knowledge in working with integration and interfaces to other systems.

Practical experience routing warning/error messages, automation of the routing, and techniques to prevent processes from needing to route these types of messages after-the-fact.

Familiarity of Oracle Business Intelligence (OBIEE), EBS Analytics, WebCenter Portal, Single Sign On (OracleIdentity Governance Suite and/or Oracle Access Management Suite Plus), building dashboards in relation to SOA activity is a plus.

