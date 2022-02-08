Solutions Enterprise Architect

- Implementation of the companies’ Architecture practice and delivering business value through the successful implementation of the roadmap.
- Assist in the development of the company Architecture capability that will continue to mature to address the complex problems in systems, people and processes including those that emerge in digital business transformation.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s degree in technology, business management, engineering, or related field.
- Honour’s degree/equivalent preferred.
- 6+ years progressive Business and Information Technology experience.
- 5 or more years Project Implementation experience.
- Experience with TOGAF or another EA Framework experience preferable.
- Insurance industry business knowledge preferable.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategic Alignment:
- Will collaborate with senior technology and business leaders to implement the enterprise’s technical ecosystem.
- This role will also assist in creating an end-state architecture with a deep understanding of the business vision/drivers/objectives across business functions so that the overarching enterprise strategy can be realized.
Technical/Operation requirements:
- Drive alignment to a shared technical vision as well as roadmap through a small team of technical architects, partnering with the technology segments embedded with the businesses, technology teams, information security, and infrastructure leads to ensure success in achieving that end-state vision.
Business Partnering:
- Independently interfaces with key senior leader level stakeholders from all business segments, delivery functional areas of technology and the business lines.
- This role has ultimate accountability for ensuring the vision for the company’s future state enterprise architecture is realized across the enterprise to achieve the companies’ strategy.
Desired Skills:
- TOGAF
- Project implementation
- Architecture practice
- Progressive Business and Information Technology
- EA Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree