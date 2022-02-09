Application Architect (.NET)

Feb 9, 2022

The Role: We are looking for an Application Architect to join our team. Someone who comes from a .Net Development background, ideally based in Cape Town, and who has some knowledge/ experience with AWS.

Responsibilities:

  • Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
  • Design major aspects of the architecture including components
  • Provide technical leadership to the application development team
  • Perform design and code reviews
  • Developing new standards and processes as and where required
  • Ensure delivery of technical artefacts

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • AWS Certified

Experience required:

  • .Net Core, Docker, REST, JIRA, Azure DevOps, SQL Developer, AWS (Lambda, ECS, API Gateway, Cloud Watch, etc.)

Learn more/Apply for this position