Application Architect (.NET)

The Role: We are looking for an Application Architect to join our team. Someone who comes from a .Net Development background, ideally based in Cape Town, and who has some knowledge/ experience with AWS.

Responsibilities:

Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application

Design major aspects of the architecture including components

Provide technical leadership to the application development team

Perform design and code reviews

Developing new standards and processes as and where required

Ensure delivery of technical artefacts

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Matric

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

AWS Certified

Experience required:

.Net Core, Docker, REST, JIRA, Azure DevOps, SQL Developer, AWS (Lambda, ECS, API Gateway, Cloud Watch, etc.)

