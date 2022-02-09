Application Architect (.NET)

The Role: We are looking for an Application Architect to join our team. Someone who comes from a .Net Development background, ideally based in Cape Town, and who has some knowledge/ experience with AWS.
Responsibilities:
- Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
- Design major aspects of the architecture including components
- Provide technical leadership to the application development team
- Perform design and code reviews
- Developing new standards and processes as and where required
- Ensure delivery of technical artefacts
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- AWS Certified
Experience required:
- .Net Core, Docker, REST, JIRA, Azure DevOps, SQL Developer, AWS (Lambda, ECS, API Gateway, Cloud Watch, etc.)