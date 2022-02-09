Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Leading the creativity, discovery and delivery of AI, Data or digital products.
  • Supporting clients with their business strategy, design and technology disciplines.
  • Co-facilitating workshops that generate customised business solutions.
  • Liaison between the client and a team.
  • Working in Agile teams that facilitate organisational transformations for medium- and large-scale businesses.
  • Collaborating with teammates on the analysis and design of complex business applications.
  • Mentoring, driving and owning Agile, Lean and Continuous Development analysis best practices.
  • Helping clients with road mapping in Agile with Epics, Features and User Stories.
  • Facilitating estimation sessions and release coordination.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree in Computer Science or information systems

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years of BA experience with an understanding in Agile environments.
  • Track record of delivering impactful software, ideally on a collaborative team in a consulting organisation.
  • Practical approach to the day-to-day work of story-writing and delivery
  • Ability to draw a line directly from an overarching client strategy to your team’s outcomes.
  • Agile, Lean and Continuous Delivery methodologies.
  • Understanding of cloud technology is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Agile
  • Continuous Development

