C++ Developer

Perform high complexity (i.e. system-level applications) analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications from user requirements and documents and to resolve defects encountered during various testing cycles.
- Experience: 8-10 Years of work-related experience and skills
Key Objectives:
- Design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications.
- Attend project and agile team meetings.
- Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.
- May need to visit client locations.
- Should stay current with industry developments.
- Must be able to work with various computer technologies.
- Must be able to use SQL and understand Oracle databases.
- Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.
- Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.
- Design solutions with regards to classes, database design and infrastructure design.
- Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment.
- Design Data Models to support new and enhanced functionality.
- Perform Unit Testing.
- Prepare software packages for releases, providing information for the release notes, and supporting the release manager.
- Preparing deployment packages for clients.
- Responsible for developing new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality product.
- Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specifications preparation.
- Design, development, testing and support of integration jobs, data quality metrics, master data management, SOA architecture design, business intelligence and analytics.
- Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for possible improvements.
- Participate in design discussions, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.
- After hours support may be required
Beneficial skills to have
- Programs run on various platforms and developers must be conversant about their features.
- UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++
- MS Visual C++ workbench experience
- Understand Message-based systems using for example IBM MQ Series or Active MQ.
- Experience with XML and XHTML.
- Some knowledge of SWIFT.
- Porting software to different operating systems.
- Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory.
Specific Skills:
- Be proactive
- Have a strong work ethic
- Communicate efficiently
- Be persistent and dependable
- Be flexible
- Be able to work in teams
- Be able to work on own initiative
- Be detail-oriented
- Have exceptional programming knowledge
- Be able to produce quality work
- Have good time management skills
- Be able to work with different technologies
- Passion for Software development
Desired Skills:
- C
- C++
- UNIX
- LINUX
- SQL
- SWIFT
- Financial
- Banking
- XML
- Payment
- Transaction
- Orders
- Message Based Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric