C++ Developer

Feb 9, 2022

Perform high complexity (i.e. system-level applications) analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications from user requirements and documents and to resolve defects encountered during various testing cycles.

  • Experience: 8-10 Years of work-related experience and skills

Key Objectives:

  • Design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications.
  • Attend project and agile team meetings.
  • Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.
  • May need to visit client locations.
  • Should stay current with industry developments.
  • Must be able to work with various computer technologies.
  • Must be able to use SQL and understand Oracle databases.
  • Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.
  • Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.
  • Design solutions with regards to classes, database design and infrastructure design.
  • Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
  • Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment.
  • Design Data Models to support new and enhanced functionality.
  • Perform Unit Testing.
  • Prepare software packages for releases, providing information for the release notes, and supporting the release manager.
  • Preparing deployment packages for clients.
  • Responsible for developing new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality product.
  • Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specifications preparation.
  • Design, development, testing and support of integration jobs, data quality metrics, master data management, SOA architecture design, business intelligence and analytics.
  • Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for possible improvements.
  • Participate in design discussions, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.
  • After hours support may be required

Beneficial skills to have

  • Programs run on various platforms and developers must be conversant about their features.
  • UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++
  • MS Visual C++ workbench experience
  • Understand Message-based systems using for example IBM MQ Series or Active MQ.
  • Experience with XML and XHTML.
  • Some knowledge of SWIFT.
  • Porting software to different operating systems.
  • Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory.

Specific Skills:

  • Be proactive
  • Have a strong work ethic
  • Communicate efficiently
  • Be persistent and dependable
  • Be flexible
  • Be able to work in teams
  • Be able to work on own initiative
  • Be detail-oriented
  • Have exceptional programming knowledge
  • Be able to produce quality work
  • Have good time management skills
  • Be able to work with different technologies
  • Passion for Software development

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • C++
  • UNIX
  • LINUX
  • SQL
  • SWIFT
  • Financial
  • Banking
  • XML
  • Payment
  • Transaction
  • Orders
  • Message Based Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position