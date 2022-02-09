Data Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

IDENTIFY, analyse & explore complex data sets as your expertise as a Data Analyst is sought by a rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg. Your role will also entail translating business questions and goals into data-driven insights and actionable outcomes, reporting and BI Development. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Stats/Maths/IT or similar field, have 3 years work experience in a similar role including analysing large quantities of data (terabyte sized datasets), be able to comprehend Data Modelling, Data Architecture and ETL/ELT processes, able to research and implement relevant Machine Learning and Deep Learning approaches with Intermediate to Advanced experience using Deep Learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras) to help the team build DL models. Proficiency with data query languages (E.g., SQL) is a must.

DUTIES:

Translate business questions and goals into data-driven insights and actionable outcomes.

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Implement data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain data systems.

Identify, analyse, explore, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Identify anomalies in the data, explore and perform deep analysis to explain why they happen and what the business should do to rectify.

Filter and identify rules for cleansing of data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.

Interpret business data requirements.

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.

Ad hoc reporting based on business requirements (SQL querying).

Reporting and BI Development.

Implement effective data management approaches that ensures accuracy and consistency of data.

Partner with the Data Engineering team to build automated and scalable data pipelines that drive specific business outcomes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science/Statistics/Mathematics/IT/similar.

Experience/Skills

3 Years relevant work experience in a similar role.

Competent at resolving data queries, report writing and presenting findings.

Experience in analysing large quantities of data (terabyte sized datasets).

Able to comprehend Data Modelling, Data Architecture and ETL/ELT processes.

Experience using data visualization tools.

Ability to derive actionable insights from the data.

Proficient in the Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.).

Experience in data query languages (E.g., SQL) is a must.

Ability to analyse, extract, normalise, and label relevant data.

Research and implement relevant Machine Learning and Deep Learning approaches.

Intermediate to Advanced experience using Deep Learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras) to help the team build DL models.

Advantageous

Power BI.

Experience in Retail, FMCG, E-Commerce and Business Analytics.

Advanced SQL skills, fluency in Python/R/Julia, advanced Data Analysis skills in Excel.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong critical thinking and analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Willingness to learn new skills.

Strong problem-solving.

Able to think on your feet and take initiative.

A team player with a professional attitude.

A self-starter with a curious nature and exceptional time management skills.

Comfort with a fast-paced environment.

Confidence to interact with both technical and non-technical staff across all levels of seniority in the organisations and at clients.

COMMENTS:

