Data Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Hands-on involvement in building data pipelines.
- Implementing pipelines within agreed timelines.
- Providing implementation instructions for new development.
- Conducting investigations and solving system issues.
- Preparing production deployment packages.
- Ensuring successful implementation.
- Providing coaching and mentoring to other team members.
- Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related.
Skills / Experiences:
- 5+ years of data engineering experience in a variety of tools and programming languages.
- Data processing and management experience.
- Familiar with Big Data Technology.
- Statistical solid analysis and modelling.
- Understanding of database architectures.
- Experience with SQL-based technologies (e.g. PostgreSQL and MySQL, MSSQL).
- Experience with NoSQL technologies advantage (e.g. Cassandra and MongoDB).
- Data modelling experience.
- Experience in working with either MatLab, SAS, R, Spark etc.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Agile methodologies.
- Working directly with clients, leading projects and mentoring engineers.
- Scripting and programming languages (Python, Ruby, PowerShell, Golang, etc.).
- Working with server virtualisation E.g. (AWS, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack etc.).
- Proficiency in Linux and Windows systems (RHEL, Ubuntu, CentOS, etc.).
- Experience with continuous integration tools (Example. Jenkins, Azure DevOps, AWS Code commit, TeamCity etc.).
- Working with Kafka, Spark, Cassandra, Mongo.
- Experience with test automation and tools.
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Big Data
- Data Processing