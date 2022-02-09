Data Engineer/Streaming Engineer

Duties:
- Software architectur
- Data storage and structure
- Data integration
- Data hygiene
- Testing & validation of data
- Deployment
- Publish and subscribe to streams of data, like a message queue or enterprise messaging system.
- Store streams of data in a fault-tolerant durable way.
- Process streams of records as they occur – with minimal latency.
- Provide pipelines that reliably stream data between systems or applications
- Support transformation of data streams and reacting to them with minimal latency.
- Patterns for CDC to enable producing data into the real-time streaming platform
- Repeatable pattern for ingesting real-time data
Tech Set:
- SQL
- Python
- Amazon Redshift
- AWS S3
- AWS Glue
- AWS Athena
- AWS Well-Architected framework
- Data architecture for Machine Learning