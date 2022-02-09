Data Engineer/Streaming Engineer

Feb 9, 2022

Duties:

  • Software architectur
  • Data storage and structure
  • Data integration
  • Data hygiene
  • Testing & validation of data
  • Deployment
  • Publish and subscribe to streams of data, like a message queue or enterprise messaging system.
  • Store streams of data in a fault-tolerant durable way.
  • Process streams of records as they occur – with minimal latency.
  • Provide pipelines that reliably stream data between systems or applications
  • Support transformation of data streams and reacting to them with minimal latency.
  • Patterns for CDC to enable producing data into the real-time streaming platform
  • Repeatable pattern for ingesting real-time data

Tech Set:

  • SQL
  • Python
  • Amazon Redshift
  • AWS S3
  • AWS Glue
  • AWS Athena
  • AWS Well-Architected framework
  • Data architecture for Machine Learning

