Intermediate Front End Developer – Remote – R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have a full understanding of OOP and SDLC and a working understanding of web design patterns then it’s time to join this amazing company looking to onboard you as an Intermediate Front End Developer? This is a semi remote to full remote position depending on your preference.

You must be able to design a system that is capable of cross platform deployment, also your fusion chart experience will be very beneficial.

Join this small but Dynamic team of Developers, Apply today!!!!!!!

Requirements:

[URL Removed]

Angular 10

ReactJS

Bootstrap

OOP

SDLC

AngularJS

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53051 which is a remote permanent position offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Vue.js

Angular 10

ReactJS

Bootstrap

AngularJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position