Intermediate Front End Developer – Remote – R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 9, 2022

Do you have a full understanding of OOP and SDLC and a working understanding of web design patterns then it’s time to join this amazing company looking to onboard you as an Intermediate Front End Developer? This is a semi remote to full remote position depending on your preference.

You must be able to design a system that is capable of cross platform deployment, also your fusion chart experience will be very beneficial.

Join this small but Dynamic team of Developers, Apply today!!!!!!!

Requirements:

  • [URL Removed]
  • Angular 10
  • ReactJS
  • Bootstrap
  • OOP
  • SDLC
  • AngularJS

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53051 which is a remote permanent position offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

