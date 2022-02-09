Intermediate Front End Developer – Remote – R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you have a full understanding of OOP and SDLC and a working understanding of web design patterns then it’s time to join this amazing company looking to onboard you as an Intermediate Front End Developer? This is a semi remote to full remote position depending on your preference.
You must be able to design a system that is capable of cross platform deployment, also your fusion chart experience will be very beneficial.
Join this small but Dynamic team of Developers, Apply today!!!!!!!
Requirements:
- [URL Removed]
- Angular 10
- ReactJS
- Bootstrap
- OOP
- SDLC
- AngularJS
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
- Vue.js
- Angular 10
- ReactJS
- Bootstrap
- AngularJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma