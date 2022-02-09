IT Technician at Southern Oil

Short Summary:



The primary responsibility of this position is to provide direct support to end-users of IT equipment and related peripherals.

You will need to test, diagnose, document, repair, upgrade, modify, maintain, monitor and/ or replace IT equipment, IT network, IT systems and IT security when necessary.

It also includes the updating of systems, antivirus protection and encryption on devices. This role will develop and maintain effective relationships between its internal and external stakeholders to help deliver seamless operational performance.



Responsibilities:

Providing IT Support Provide support to users and be the first point of contact for error reporting. Monitor new and opened tickets, and prioritize and manage the tickets. Escalate issues promptly to ensure timely resolution of incidents/ problems. Provide accurate first-line support towards end-users regarding their IT related issues. Follow-up with the end-user to ensure that the issue is resolved. Assist fellow IT team members where necessary. Ensure that customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands are met. Support with the use of new and existing technology. Ensure the backing-up of data as and when necessary.

Maintenance of IT Facilities IT-related hardware and software installations, configurations, repairing and deployment. Ensure that all the configurations are set up according to company policies and procedures. Ongoing monitoring and maintenance of IT-related facilities. Ensuring electrical safety standards are met. Ensuring IT security standards and best practices are met. Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from work. Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems.

Managing IT Administration Maintain records/ logs of repairs and fixes and the maintenance schedule. Maintain printer toner inventory to ensure availability. Maintain A4 printing paper inventory to ensure availability. Record changes made to IT equipment in the Asset Register. Write procedures and various technical documents. Recording all issues to identify patterns of problems.

Assisting with IT Security Ensure security and privacy of computer systems. Work with the IT Team to enforce cybersecurity and information security. Keep up to date with developments in IT security standards and threats.

Executing Project Tasks Ensure that all allocated projects are delivered on time. Ensure resource availability. Report and escalate as and when necessary.



Key Competencies:



Education and Experience

Minimum of a Grade 12 or NQF Level 4

CompTIA A+ Certification

CompTIA N+ Certification

MCSE Certification

The following would be an advantage: CompTIA Security+ Certification MTCNA Certification Studying towards a relevant degree or diploma in IT

Proven four years IT related work experience

End-user IT Support/ Helpdesk

Computer hardware systems (desktop and server)

Computer operating systems and software applications

Networking

CCTV

VoIP Telephone Systems

Multifunctional, Wide-Format and Label Printers

Microsoft Active Directory

Literate and bilingual in Afrikaans and English

Reliable own transport

Standby will be required as scheduled

Interpersonal Skills

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Software Packages

Advanced Knowledge of PC hardware with experience in diagnosing problems

Basic knowledge of audio/ video equipment

Basic knowledge of Backup and Recovery Principles

Basic knowledge of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Basic knowledge of Network Attached Storage

Ability to handle hand and power tools

Ability to lift and carry heavy equipment, supplies, tools and ladders

Ability to plan and prioritize effectively

Ability to work in confined spaces and at heights

Exceptional skills in housekeeping and maintenance

Strong attention to detail

Strong problem-solving skills

Good communication skills

