JavaScript Engineer at Telepat

Our client is looking to enhance their team with 2 Javascript Engineers – one focused on Frontend Development and one on Backend development.

Requirements:

– Experience in mobile software engineering building, shipping, and monitoring apps deployed

at scale in both mobile and web environments.

– A firm understanding of mobile and web frameworks, APIs, database, and multiple back end languages.

– Experience building and maintaining intuitive, accessible, and secure mobile applications in

at least one of the frameworks we use:

Frontend: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, React Native, React

Backend: Expo, Express, NestJS, Prisma, Postgres, Redux, Rest, Websockets

– Experience building off-line first (local-first) apps is a plus.

– Strong verbal and written communication skills, we value well documented systems and

clear communication.

– Desire to work autonomously and a sense of ownership over the entire stack.

– Comfortable with DevOps and experience with any of the following: Infrastructure as Code (Terraform), CICD pipelines (CircleCI), Performance Monitoring (Datadog, Sentry)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Telepat helps startups scale their engineering teams by accessing remote technical talent, on-demand. We do this by using technology and data to create a tailored matching process between each company and engineer we bring together. We strive to find the best match between developers and our customers so we approach matchmaking differently. Each of the engineers in our network is ranked on over 200 data points including key metrics from Github, StackOverflow. We then individually talk to the top 1% and evaluate communication and soft skills as well as understand their drive for specific opportunities.

