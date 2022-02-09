OT Cyber Security Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Presentation to Client on technical Cyber Security intervention
- Assessment of client??s OT landscape and recommendation of required interventions
- Safeguards information system assets by identifying and solving potential and actual security problems.
- Protects system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources.
- Recognizes problems by identifying abnormalities; reporting violations.
- Implements security improvements by assessing current situation; evaluating trends; anticipating requirements.
- Determines security violations and inefficiencies by conducting periodic audits.
- Upgrades system by implementing and maintaining security controls.
- Keeps clients informed by preparing performance reports; communicating system status.
- Maintains quality service by following organization standards.
- Maintains technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing publications.
- The ability to work from home and with flexible working hours( incl. day and nights)
- Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events.
- Developing technical proposal and quotes for clients.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric Certificate
- Bachelor??s degree in business, engineering, IT/IS, marketing or related field
Preferred Qualification:
- Advanced certifications such as SANS GIAC/GCIA/GCIH, CISM, CISSP or CASP and/or SIEM-specific training and certification
- Hold DoD-8570 IAT Level 2 baseline certification (Security+ CE or equivalent)
Experience required:
- Advanced understanding of TCP/IP, common networking ports and protocols, traffic flow, system administration, OSI model, defense-in-depth and common security elements.
- Hands-on experience analyzing high volumes of logs, network data (e.g. Netflow, FPC), and other attack artifacts in support of incident investigations
- Experience with vulnerability scanning solutions
- Familiarity with the DOD Information Assurance Vulnerability Management program.
- Proficiency with any of the following: Anti-Virus, HIPS, ID/PS, Full Packet Capture, Host-Based Forensics, Network Forensics, and RSA Security
- In-depth knowledge of architecture, engineering, and operations of at least one enterprise SIEM platform (e.g. Nitro/McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, ArcSight, QRadar, LogLogic, Splunk)
- Experience developing and deploying signatures (e.g. YARA, Snort, Suricata, HIPS) –
- Understanding of mobile technology and OS (i.e. Android, iOS, Windows), VMware technology, and Unix and basic Unix commands.
- Working knowledge and understanding of the Purdue Reference Model, as adopted by ISA-99.