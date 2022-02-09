OT Cyber Security Engineer

Feb 9, 2022

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Presentation to Client on technical Cyber Security intervention
  • Assessment of client??s OT landscape and recommendation of required interventions
  • Safeguards information system assets by identifying and solving potential and actual security problems.
  • Protects system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources.
  • Recognizes problems by identifying abnormalities; reporting violations.
  • Implements security improvements by assessing current situation; evaluating trends; anticipating requirements.
  • Determines security violations and inefficiencies by conducting periodic audits.
  • Upgrades system by implementing and maintaining security controls.
  • Keeps clients informed by preparing performance reports; communicating system status.
  • Maintains quality service by following organization standards.
  • Maintains technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing publications.
  • The ability to work from home and with flexible working hours( incl. day and nights)
  • Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events.
  • Developing technical proposal and quotes for clients.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Bachelor??s degree in business, engineering, IT/IS, marketing or related field

Preferred Qualification:

  • Advanced certifications such as SANS GIAC/GCIA/GCIH, CISM, CISSP or CASP and/or SIEM-specific training and certification
  • Hold DoD-8570 IAT Level 2 baseline certification (Security+ CE or equivalent)

Experience required:

  • Advanced understanding of TCP/IP, common networking ports and protocols, traffic flow, system administration, OSI model, defense-in-depth and common security elements.
  • Hands-on experience analyzing high volumes of logs, network data (e.g. Netflow, FPC), and other attack artifacts in support of incident investigations
  • Experience with vulnerability scanning solutions
  • Familiarity with the DOD Information Assurance Vulnerability Management program.
  • Proficiency with any of the following: Anti-Virus, HIPS, ID/PS, Full Packet Capture, Host-Based Forensics, Network Forensics, and RSA Security
  • In-depth knowledge of architecture, engineering, and operations of at least one enterprise SIEM platform (e.g. Nitro/McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, ArcSight, QRadar, LogLogic, Splunk)
  • Experience developing and deploying signatures (e.g. YARA, Snort, Suricata, HIPS) –
  • Understanding of mobile technology and OS (i.e. Android, iOS, Windows), VMware technology, and Unix and basic Unix commands.
  • Working knowledge and understanding of the Purdue Reference Model, as adopted by ISA-99.

Learn more/Apply for this position