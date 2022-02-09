People Data Analyst – HRIS

Location: La Lucia

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Our client who is a leading financial services provider has an exciting new position available for a People Data Analyst.

The People Data Analyst will be responsible for gathering, processing, and translating qualitative and quantitative people data into meaningful information for informed workforce planning by leadership to enhance effective business operations through its people.

Qualifications and Experience:

A completed tertiary qualification in related quantitative field (Statistics, Commerce, Data Management or equivalent)

Proficient in Microsoft Office products

Knowledge of, or ability to quickly learn, HR business processes and terminology

Experience with HRIS systems

Minimum 2-3 years’ data analysis experience in a professional working environment

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client who is a leading financial services provider

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

