People Data Analyst – HRIS
Location: La Lucia
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Our client who is a leading financial services provider has an exciting new position available for a People Data Analyst.
The People Data Analyst will be responsible for gathering, processing, and translating qualitative and quantitative people data into meaningful information for informed workforce planning by leadership to enhance effective business operations through its people.
Qualifications and Experience:
- A completed tertiary qualification in related quantitative field (Statistics, Commerce, Data Management or equivalent)
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products
- Knowledge of, or ability to quickly learn, HR business processes and terminology
- Experience with HRIS systems
- Minimum 2-3 years’ data analysis experience in a professional working environment
Desired Skills:
- People Data Analys
- HRIS Systems
- Data Analysis
- Qualitative and Quantitative People Data
- Informed Workforce Planning
- Business Operations Enhancement
- Statistics
- Commerce
- Data Management
- HR Business Processes and Terminology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client who is a leading financial services provider
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus