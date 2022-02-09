People Data Analyst

Our client within the financial services industry seeks to appoint a People Data Analyst to join their team based in Umhlanga. The successful incumbent will be responsible for gathering, processing, and translating qualitative and quantitative people data into meaningful information for informed workforce planning by leadership to enhance effective business operations through its people

Job Duties

Data Analysis

Gather benchmark data relating to people and employment trends in the financial sector including best practices and benefits

Calculate retention, turnover and all other agreed employment trends that inform the Business and HR Strategy

Analyse all onboarding and exit interview feedback received from the online survey tools

Analyse climate survey feedback on a quarterly and annual basis and put this into a manageable format for Business and HR to review

Identify and assess results from performance improvement discussions to inform HR practices and to identify any gaps that can inform learning or training interventions

Identify the top reasons for candidates and employees choosing the company as a place to work and recommend how we can leverage this to become an employer of choice

Review market trends on macro and micro issues like unemployment levels, scarce skills, benefit comparisons, so we are on the cutting edge of HR practices

Data Integrity/ Management

Ensure that all data is vetted and verified to improve the integrity and reliability of the information being reported on

Ensure high quality, insightful data is produced and maintained, working with the HR team

Maintain all data in a user-friendly format and store on the HR common drive in a protected format or folder

Cross reference all new data with the supporting documentation

Reporting

Report on key recruitment metrics such as Business operations (costs of hiring/developing and retaining talent, profitability per employee, optimal people vs client rations; return on development)

Talent data (attraction, workforce planning, establish value adding measures or metrics that are shared monthly with the HR team to inform better conversations around employee trends

Report on key analytics to inform initiatives like climate surveys and/or best practices

Forecast on potential gaps or areas of concern in relation to people and report on these gaps monthly

Compile stats and reports for Employment Equity submissions

Identify and report on relevant HR stats for the monthly HR board report

Accurately produce all required HR data reports, displayed in appropriate formats, in agreed timeframes. This includes the production of recurrent and ad hoc HR data metrics/ dashboards.

Deal with requests for information, and create ad hoc reports for the team, employees, and management as required

Responsible for the overall business dashboard reporting, analysing data, highlighting key areas, and predicting trends for discussion, working with the HR team to create this

Collate and monitor data for benchmarking purposes, using external stakeholders

Present data to senior management, and champion new development in people analytics across the business

Administration

Prepare monthly HR reports on all HR areas and submit to business by the stipulated deadline

Look for opportunities for continuous improvement (building tools and dashboards relevant to the business)

Desired Skills:

Tertiary qualification in related quantitative field (Statistics/ Commerce/ Data Management or equivalent) –

Minimum 2-3 years’ data analysis experience in a professional working environment –

Experience with HRIS systems –

Proficient in Microsoft Office products

