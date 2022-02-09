Power BI Developer (BI Developer)

Feb 9, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Translate business needs to technical specifications
  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Create tools to store data
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
  • Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
  • Develop and update technical documentation

Requirements:

  • BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System
  • Experience of 5+ years in data preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects
  • Experience of 5+ years and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack having Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS
  • 3 to 4 years of experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI or Tableau
  • Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries
  • Should be familiar and experienced in SQL (T/SQL and P/SQL).
  • Strong proficiency with Power BI required
  • Proficiency with Data query languages (Such as SQL, DAX, MDX) is required
  • Previous experience with Microsoft Dynamics data is strongly preferred
  • Basic understanding of Agile and CI/CD DevOps principles is preferred
  • Strong technical skills in the area of database and information technology Data warehousing and analytics modelling experience strongly preferred (Oracle, SQL DW, etc.)
  • Advanced MS Excel and PowerPoint skills would be a plus

