Power BI Developer (BI Developer)

Responsibilities
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation
Requirements:
- BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System
- Experience of 5+ years in data preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects
- Experience of 5+ years and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack having Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS
- 3 to 4 years of experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI or Tableau
- Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries
- Should be familiar and experienced in SQL (T/SQL and P/SQL).
- Strong proficiency with Power BI required
- Proficiency with Data query languages (Such as SQL, DAX, MDX) is required
- Previous experience with Microsoft Dynamics data is strongly preferred
- Basic understanding of Agile and CI/CD DevOps principles is preferred
- Strong technical skills in the area of database and information technology Data warehousing and analytics modelling experience strongly preferred (Oracle, SQL DW, etc.)
- Advanced MS Excel and PowerPoint skills would be a plus