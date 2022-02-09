Project Manager (Contract – Remote)

Qualifications:
- Strong intermediate
- 5 years plus
- Microsoft Project skill necessary
- Waterfall capability essential
- PMO credential and experience must be notes
- Active Directory migration-related, infrastructure project experience necessary
- Flexible later start later finish (end 7pm)
- Remote work (can be based anywhere)
Requirements:
- Lead and direct concurrent standard or complex Primer projects.
- Engage with stakeholders to take projects from original concept through final implementation.
- Provide pre-sales support by working with sales teams to scope and cost a project solution which includes the completion of a proposal.
- Ensure that the project delivers an as-sold solution, remains within the baseline budget, and is delivered on time whilst maintaining quality criteria and client satisfaction.
- Manage the delivery of the project, including rigorous scope control and change management.
- Ensure client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client.
- Act as a people manager and enable project teams to deliver against performance objectives.