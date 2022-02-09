Project Manager (Contract – Remote)

Feb 9, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Strong intermediate
  • 5 years plus
  • Microsoft Project skill necessary
  • Waterfall capability essential
  • PMO credential and experience must be notes
  • Active Directory migration-related, infrastructure project experience necessary
  • Flexible later start later finish (end 7pm)
  • Remote work (can be based anywhere)

Requirements:

  • Lead and direct concurrent standard or complex Primer projects.
  • Engage with stakeholders to take projects from original concept through final implementation.
  • Provide pre-sales support by working with sales teams to scope and cost a project solution which includes the completion of a proposal.
  • Ensure that the project delivers an as-sold solution, remains within the baseline budget, and is delivered on time whilst maintaining quality criteria and client satisfaction.
  • Manage the delivery of the project, including rigorous scope control and change management.
  • Ensure client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client.
  • Act as a people manager and enable project teams to deliver against performance objectives.

Learn more/Apply for this position