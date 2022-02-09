Senior Data Scientist (Full Stack) at Reata Services Pty Ltd

Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases for the purpose of the driving the broader data science programme – as per CLIENT Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data lifecycle from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

Responsibilities

Support the chief digital officer and snr data architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems.

Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics.

Recognise when existing solutions can be generalised to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals

Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems.

Become fluent in analytical modelling using CLIENT’s internal data modelling platforms and tool.

Skills required:

Ability to develop machine learning tools built in using python, R

Ability to manage both structured and unstructured data using SQL

Ability to visualise data using various tools

Ability to model data for prediction

Ability to manage time and project deliverables.

Can work with data to identify patterns, uses judgment to form conclusions that may challenge conventional wisdom, and focuses on the crux of issues to identify high-leverage intervention points and strategies.

