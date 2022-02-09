Senior Developer

Desired Skills & Experience:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- At least 5 years experience in developing information systems.
- 5+ years Software Development experience using:
- Angular JS skills.
- C#.NET
- MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
- LINQ, XML, Ajax, jQuery.
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Azure Services, Azure DevOps, Azure SQL, GIT, MS Test
- Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code
- System Integration
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.