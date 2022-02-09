Senior Developer

Feb 9, 2022

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
  • At least 5 years experience in developing information systems.
  • 5+ years Software Development experience using:
    • Angular JS skills.
    • C#.NET
    • MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
    • LINQ, XML, Ajax, jQuery.
    • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
    • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
    • Azure Services, Azure DevOps, Azure SQL, GIT, MS Test
    • Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code
    • System Integration
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing.

Learn more/Apply for this position