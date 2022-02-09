Senior Java Developer at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a solid strong Senior Java/JEE Developer

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java. Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern.

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.).

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate,

Open Source Frameworks.

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql assandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS.

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure.

Good experience with integrated system environments.

You will be required to obtain 80% or more on a Standard Edition Java 8 IKM Assessment

Desired Skills:

Senior

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position