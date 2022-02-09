Senior Systems Engineer Hybrid Cloud at Multichoice

Purpose of the Position
- To manage and monitor daily operational activities on VMware, Azure and AWS to ensure availability to business 24/7
- To ensure the performance and assist in capacity and risk management in the hybrid cloud environment
- To assist the application and development teams in provisioning resources To work closely with other stakeholders to advise on cloud best practices and ensure proper guidelines are followed
- To make sure the CoE strategy and GRC policies are followed when applications are provisioned on the hybrid cloud environment
- To establish a hybrid cloud operational team that will be responsible to manage all operations related to cloud
Key Performance Objectives
Operational Delivery
- Manage the hybrid environment to ensure availability of services to the business
- Deploy and configure Virtual Networks (VMware, AWS and Azure)
- Orchestrate routing paths, especially in a Hybrid Cloud
- Manage public and private IP addresses for VMs and other selected Cloud resources
- Assist in capacity and risk management in the hybrid cloud environment and make recommendations
- Ensure the hybrid cloud environment performance meets the agreed levels and any issues are fixed promptly
- Work closely with the Software Development teams to configure CI/CD deployment pipeline and other automations for configuration managements
- Introduce DevSecOps culture and work with other teams to make sure this gets achieved
- Monitor Resources and Log Analytics
- Offer infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to other business units through VMware, AWS and Azure
- Analyse and implement cost-saving solutions
- Work with the Storage and Backup teams to back up VMs and potentially providing Fail-over Recovery
- Work with the application team and developers to provision resources to support the application and the need of the development team
- Deploy, manage, and monitor Docker containers
- Implement and manage loud storage
- Implement security and protecting identities
- Troubleshoot cloud outages and performance issues
- Monitor and ensure availability of adequate storage capacity to meet the application and business needs
Reporting
- Produce clear and comprehensive technical documents based on technologies best practice
- Continuously compile Hybrid Cloud report to present and ensure that there is adequate capacity
- Ensure cost management is optimized at all times and reported frequently
- Produce weekly capacity consumption reports and address issues experienced in the environment
- Define policies in collaboration with the business and application stakeholders in line with CoE strategy and GRC
Continuous Improvement & Development
- Discuss any cloud technology changes with the business and application owners to ensure compliance
- Conduct training and presentations to relevant stakeholders to keep them updated on the cloud technology landscape
- Continuously improve and update the process of cloud requirements
Qualifications Essential
- A Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field
- MSCE Certified
- VMware Certified
- Microsoft Azure Certified
- AWS Certified
Experience
- A minimum of 8-10 years’ experience in the IT industry focusing on Microsoft Windows Server Technologies, VMware, AWS, Azure
- Strong background in Microsoft Windows Server, VMware, Cloud (AWS/Azure)
- 10 years’ understanding of Microsoft Windows Server and concepts
- 5 years’ understanding of the concepts of Cloud
- 10 years’ understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- Storage Implementation and Management
- Backup Implementation and Management
- Knowledge of operating systems (Windows
- Unix and Linux)
- Solution design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The MultiChoice Group is a multinational media and entertainment group headquartered in South Africa, Dubai and the Netherlands with principal operations in pay television, video entertainment, advertising and content security. Brands within the Group include DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, M-Net, DStv Media Sales, Showmax and European-based content security leader Irdeto. We’re proud to say we serve 20 million subscribers across more than 50 African markets, with a successful history of identifying and adapting to industry trends, allowing us to continuously deliver the best in entertainment.
By joining our passionate and creative team, you can help us achieve our objectives of expanding our pay-TV and SVOD (Subscription Video On demand) subscriber bases, improving advertising sales, spearheading cutting-edge technology, supporting local content and providing an exceptional customer experience.
Join Africa’s most loved storyteller!