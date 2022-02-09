Senior Systems Engineer Hybrid Cloud at Multichoice

Purpose of the Position

To manage and monitor daily operational activities on VMware, Azure and AWS to ensure availability to business 24/7

To ensure the performance and assist in capacity and risk management in the hybrid cloud environment

To assist the application and development teams in provisioning resources To work closely with other stakeholders to advise on cloud best practices and ensure proper guidelines are followed

To make sure the CoE strategy and GRC policies are followed when applications are provisioned on the hybrid cloud environment

To establish a hybrid cloud operational team that will be responsible to manage all operations related to cloud

Key Performance Objectives

Operational Delivery

Manage the hybrid environment to ensure availability of services to the business

Deploy and configure Virtual Networks (VMware, AWS and Azure)

Orchestrate routing paths, especially in a Hybrid Cloud

Manage public and private IP addresses for VMs and other selected Cloud resources

Assist in capacity and risk management in the hybrid cloud environment and make recommendations

Ensure the hybrid cloud environment performance meets the agreed levels and any issues are fixed promptly

Work closely with the Software Development teams to configure CI/CD deployment pipeline and other automations for configuration managements

Introduce DevSecOps culture and work with other teams to make sure this gets achieved

Monitor Resources and Log Analytics

Offer infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to other business units through VMware, AWS and Azure

Analyse and implement cost-saving solutions

Work with the Storage and Backup teams to back up VMs and potentially providing Fail-over Recovery

Work with the application team and developers to provision resources to support the application and the need of the development team

Deploy, manage, and monitor Docker containers

Implement and manage loud storage

Implement security and protecting identities

Troubleshoot cloud outages and performance issues

Monitor and ensure availability of adequate storage capacity to meet the application and business needs

Reporting

Produce clear and comprehensive technical documents based on technologies best practice

Continuously compile Hybrid Cloud report to present and ensure that there is adequate capacity

Ensure cost management is optimized at all times and reported frequently

Produce weekly capacity consumption reports and address issues experienced in the environment

Define policies in collaboration with the business and application stakeholders in line with CoE strategy and GRC

Continuous Improvement & Development

Discuss any cloud technology changes with the business and application owners to ensure compliance

Conduct training and presentations to relevant stakeholders to keep them updated on the cloud technology landscape

Continuously improve and update the process of cloud requirements

Qualifications Essential

A Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field

MSCE Certified

VMware Certified

Microsoft Azure Certified

AWS Certified

Experience

A minimum of 8-10 years’ experience in the IT industry focusing on Microsoft Windows Server Technologies, VMware, AWS, Azure

Strong background in Microsoft Windows Server, VMware, Cloud (AWS/Azure)

10 years’ understanding of Microsoft Windows Server and concepts

5 years’ understanding of the concepts of Cloud

10 years’ understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy, etc.)

Desired Skills:

Storage Implementation and Management

Backup Implementation and Management

Knowledge of operating systems (Windows

Unix and Linux)

Solution design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The MultiChoice Group is a multinational media and entertainment group headquartered in South Africa, Dubai and the Netherlands with principal operations in pay television, video entertainment, advertising and content security. Brands within the Group include DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, M-Net, DStv Media Sales, Showmax and European-based content security leader Irdeto. We’re proud to say we serve 20 million subscribers across more than 50 African markets, with a successful history of identifying and adapting to industry trends, allowing us to continuously deliver the best in entertainment.

By joining our passionate and creative team, you can help us achieve our objectives of expanding our pay-TV and SVOD (Subscription Video On demand) subscriber bases, improving advertising sales, spearheading cutting-edge technology, supporting local content and providing an exceptional customer experience.

Join Africa’s most loved storyteller!

