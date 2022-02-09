Service Desk Engineer

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
- Team player with good work ethic and attendance record
- Self-driven – Get the job done
- Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
- Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets
- Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement
- Excellent writing skill
- Excellent collaboration skill
- First Call resolution skill
- Problem solving skill
Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualifications
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- ITIL 4 Foundation
- SNOW
- MCSA/MCSE is advantageous
Experience required:
- Service Desk Experience
- Call Centre Experience
- First Call Resolution Experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Telecommunication experience