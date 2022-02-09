Service Desk Engineer

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
  • Team player with good work ethic and attendance record
  • Self-driven – Get the job done
  • Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
  • Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets
  • Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement
  • Excellent writing skill
  • Excellent collaboration skill
  • First Call resolution skill
  • Problem solving skill

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+
  • ITIL 4 Foundation
  • SNOW
  • MCSA/MCSE is advantageous

Experience required:

  • Service Desk Experience
  • Call Centre Experience
  • First Call Resolution Experience
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Telecommunication experience

