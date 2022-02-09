Utilities Analyst

Feb 9, 2022

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary education required
  • 2 years relevant experience in utilities management or billings
  • Knowledge of Electricity, water, and waste management principles
  • Knowledge and understanding of Solar PV systems will be advantageous
  • Metering and verification principles
  • Understanding of Utility management (especially within the context of recovery of utilities within multi-tenanted properties)

DUTIES:

  • To review recovery ratios ensuring that ratios are maintained and optimised where possible
  • Critically analyze monthly council and tenant electricity, water and waste data to highlight potential issues and discrepancies
  • Monthly utility management performance reporting for each property flagging potential issues with service providers and internal stakeholders
  • To ensure the optimal and accurate recovery tariff allocation in line with the Company’s agreed billing methodologies.
  • To review the accurate allocation of supply, metering and expenses to consumers and ensure all consumption is accounted for and recovered
  • Identify and investigate potential anomalies from utilities data, and escalate resolutions to minimize negative impact on tenants and the business
  • Monitor unusual consumption and investigate/mitigate in collaboration with service providers
  • Validate Council bills to ensure properties are correctly metered and correct tariffs applied
  • To ensure all tenant, billing, municipality, and technical queries are addressed timeously.
  • To provide specialist and/or technical support related to utility management to property management teams where needed
  • Build, maintain and manage strong working relationships with all utilities service providers:
    • Property (tenant movements, tenant enquiries, statement errors)
    • Finance (billing adjustments, non-payment alleviations, manual billings, recoveries)
    • Utilities (meter installations, replacements, inspections, readings)
    • Maintenance (wrong readings, locating meters) must keep a log of all faulty meters and location of all meters at each property
    • Council (discovering incorrect statements and initiating dispute processes to correct and obtain credits).
  • To identify improvement opportunities.
  • To keep a record of metrics for all properties in the group.
  • Utilities budget preparation and support for whole portfolio
  • To monitor utilities procedures and compliance within the portfolio
  • Keep up to date with municipal Bylaws with respect to Utilities billing and/or Tariff structures and highlight any changes or concerns to management

Learn more/Apply for this position