Utilities Analyst

REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary education required
- 2 years relevant experience in utilities management or billings
- Knowledge of Electricity, water, and waste management principles
- Knowledge and understanding of Solar PV systems will be advantageous
- Metering and verification principles
- Understanding of Utility management (especially within the context of recovery of utilities within multi-tenanted properties)
DUTIES:
- To review recovery ratios ensuring that ratios are maintained and optimised where possible
- Critically analyze monthly council and tenant electricity, water and waste data to highlight potential issues and discrepancies
- Monthly utility management performance reporting for each property flagging potential issues with service providers and internal stakeholders
- To ensure the optimal and accurate recovery tariff allocation in line with the Company’s agreed billing methodologies.
- To review the accurate allocation of supply, metering and expenses to consumers and ensure all consumption is accounted for and recovered
- Identify and investigate potential anomalies from utilities data, and escalate resolutions to minimize negative impact on tenants and the business
- Monitor unusual consumption and investigate/mitigate in collaboration with service providers
- Validate Council bills to ensure properties are correctly metered and correct tariffs applied
- To ensure all tenant, billing, municipality, and technical queries are addressed timeously.
- To provide specialist and/or technical support related to utility management to property management teams where needed
- Build, maintain and manage strong working relationships with all utilities service providers:
- Property (tenant movements, tenant enquiries, statement errors)
- Finance (billing adjustments, non-payment alleviations, manual billings, recoveries)
- Utilities (meter installations, replacements, inspections, readings)
- Maintenance (wrong readings, locating meters) must keep a log of all faulty meters and location of all meters at each property
- Council (discovering incorrect statements and initiating dispute processes to correct and obtain credits).
- To identify improvement opportunities.
- To keep a record of metrics for all properties in the group.
- Utilities budget preparation and support for whole portfolio
- To monitor utilities procedures and compliance within the portfolio
- Keep up to date with municipal Bylaws with respect to Utilities billing and/or Tariff structures and highlight any changes or concerns to management