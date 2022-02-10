Android Developer

Job Specifications –

Designs, develops, and implements Android mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Android developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

Skills

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

5 + Years of Android Development experience

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Familiar with UML

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

Attention to detail

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Android Studio

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

J2EE

Android

WebLogic, Apache

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Desired Skills:

android

agile

UML

design principles

soap

rest client

android studio

weblogic

xm

json

apache

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position