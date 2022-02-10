C# Developer – Remote – R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the best Development houses that works with one of the biggest banks in South Africa.

You will be working along top coders and be exposed to the latest technology. Ideally you would need to have experience in Azure and Angular. You would also need experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate and experience with Web APIs and Microservice architectures

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in C#.

.Net Core

Angular 5

js

React

TypeScript

C#

Azure

Agile methodologies

Reference Number for this position is FM54371 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R960k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

