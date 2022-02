Data Engineer at Telepat

Our client is on a search for 2 full time Data Scientists/Data Engineers with experience in:

– ETL

– Kafka

– Airflow.

gorata at [URL Removed]

About The Employer:

Built on the Pawn Protocol, an infrastructure layer for NFT liquidity that enables the financialization of non-fungible assets, commonly referred to as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

