Data Scientist

Key Responsibilities –
- Perform requirements analysis of assigned projects to ensure correct mapping of requirements to solution design
- Perform data science solution development including:
- Performing exploratory data analysis,
- Performing statistical data modeling,
- Building descriptive/predictive/prescriptive models,
- Performing experimentation with testing & validation,
- Performing model optimization
- Deliver high quality solutions to meet project requirements using state-of-the-art DA/DS/ML/AI techniques
- Implement solution using agile sprints
- Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to deliver projects
- Implement appropriate visualization artefacts to demonstrate solution performance for project stakeholders
- Communicate project outcomes with project stakeholders through presentations & reports
Skills and Experience –
- Knowledge about mining value chain is required. Must be familiar with mining, geo science and mineral systems.
- Good understanding of ore processing in the context of mining and associated data analysis challenges is required
- Prior hands-on experience in any of the following areas is needed:
- Sensor data analysis
- Spectral data analysis (hyper spectral image analysis etc.)
- Signal data processing (Infrared, imagery etc.)
- Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation
- Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods
- Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud
- Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects and product managers in creating robust solutions.
- Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)
- Effective verbal and written communication
Desired Skills:
- Mining
- geo science
- mineral systems
- ore processing
- ML
- AI
- analytics
- project delivery
- agile
- DS solutions
- API
- sensor data analysis
- spectral data analysis
- signal data processing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters