Data Scientist

Feb 10, 2022

Key Responsibilities –

  • Perform requirements analysis of assigned projects to ensure correct mapping of requirements to solution design
  • Perform data science solution development including:
  • Performing exploratory data analysis,
  • Performing statistical data modeling,
  • Building descriptive/predictive/prescriptive models,
  • Performing experimentation with testing & validation,
  • Performing model optimization
  • Deliver high quality solutions to meet project requirements using state-of-the-art DA/DS/ML/AI techniques
  • Implement solution using agile sprints
  • Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to deliver projects
  • Implement appropriate visualization artefacts to demonstrate solution performance for project stakeholders
  • Communicate project outcomes with project stakeholders through presentations & reports

Skills and Experience –

  • Knowledge about mining value chain is required. Must be familiar with mining, geo science and mineral systems.
  • Good understanding of ore processing in the context of mining and associated data analysis challenges is required
  • Prior hands-on experience in any of the following areas is needed:
  • Sensor data analysis
  • Spectral data analysis (hyper spectral image analysis etc.)
  • Signal data processing (Infrared, imagery etc.)
  • Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation
  • Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods
  • Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud
  • Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects and product managers in creating robust solutions.
  • Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)
  • Effective verbal and written communication

Desired Skills:

  • Mining
  • geo science
  • mineral systems
  • ore processing
  • ML
  • AI
  • analytics
  • project delivery
  • agile
  • DS solutions
  • API
  • sensor data analysis
  • spectral data analysis
  • signal data processing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

