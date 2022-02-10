Developer (Python + DevOps)

iOCO Digital is a Software Development Consultancy firm looking to appoint a Developer to assist in the application development of a Cyber Security Platform for a financial services customer. It would be preferred for the individual to be based in Cape Town or surrounds.

Experience in a back-end development environment within an Agile/Scrum environment.

Other experience required includes:

Experience working in a DevOps environment;

Experience in PowerShell and Python OR Java;

Knowledge of JSON templates;

Developing RESTful services and APIs

Experience in Authentication and Authorization technologies such as OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML and OpenAPI Specification would be preferred

Working experience on CLIs and Shell along with the IT Systems Development Lifecycle

We are looking for an individual who would be open to learning new technologies across an enterprise technology environment that could include Cyber Security, Cloud etc.

For more information, please reach out to [Email Address Removed]

