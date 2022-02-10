DevOps Engineer

Feb 10, 2022

DevOps engineer

24 months contract

Hybrid work

Criteria:

  • Relevant bachelors’ degree / diploma
  • 3-5 years experience in designing, developing, deploying and/or administering infrastructure solutions
  • Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, and cloud and containers technologies and architectures, such as Windows, Linux, AWS, Azure, Open stack, Docker etc
  • Min 3 years experience in configuration management and automation tools such as Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Salt, Terraform, etc
  • Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools
  • Min 3 years experience working with programming and scripting languages, such as Python, Ruby, Bash/Shell, etc
  • Experience with shell scripting
  • Experience working with DevOps tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CodeBuild, CodePipeline, CodeDeploy, etc

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps tools
  • AZURE
  • AWS
  • Python
  • Puppet
  • Chef
  • Ansible
  • Salt
  • Terraform
  • OpenStack
  • DevOps Engineering
  • Bash

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position