DevOps engineer
24 months contract
Hybrid work
Criteria:
- Relevant bachelors’ degree / diploma
- 3-5 years experience in designing, developing, deploying and/or administering infrastructure solutions
- Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, and cloud and containers technologies and architectures, such as Windows, Linux, AWS, Azure, Open stack, Docker etc
- Min 3 years experience in configuration management and automation tools such as Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Salt, Terraform, etc
- Strong knowledge of automation frameworks and tools
- Min 3 years experience working with programming and scripting languages, such as Python, Ruby, Bash/Shell, etc
- Experience with shell scripting
- Experience working with DevOps tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CodeBuild, CodePipeline, CodeDeploy, etc
Desired Skills:
- DevOps tools
- AZURE
- AWS
- Python
- Puppet
- Chef
- Ansible
- Salt
- Terraform
- OpenStack
- DevOps Engineering
- Bash
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma