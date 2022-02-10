Front-End Developer

Feb 10, 2022

Are you a creative Front-End Developer seeking a new position with an ambitious company? Then this may be the position for you!

Skill Requirements:

  • Proficient using JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  • Angular experience
  • VueJS experience necessary
  • PHP and Laravel experience advantageous

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

