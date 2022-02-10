Front-End Developer

Are you a creative Front-End Developer seeking a new position with an ambitious company? Then this may be the position for you!

Skill Requirements:

Proficient using JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Angular experience

VueJS experience necessary

PHP and Laravel experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

