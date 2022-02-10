Intermediate – Senior C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

If you enjoy tackling both back and front-end software development, then your coding expertise as an Intermediate – Senior C#.Net Developer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions. Your role will expose you to backend services, Web API, web applications, mobile applications and understanding customer and business needs. You will require a relevant Diploma and your tech toolset should include C#, ASP MVC, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, MongoDB (or other document databases), .NET Core, GIT, SVN, jQuery, Bootstrap, KnockoutJS, AngularJS. Any hands-on Blockchain & Azure/AWS or similar experience will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Developing new (and maintaining existing) features in web-based, mobile, and Windows-based applications.

Gathering and understanding of business requirements.

Testing.

Support.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant Diploma

C#

ASP MVC

HTML/CSS

JavaScript

Web APIs

MongoDB (or other document databases)

.NET Core

Use of GIT and SVN

jQuery

Bootstrap, KnockoutJS, AngularJS

Cross-Platform Mobile Development

MSSQL Server

Blockchain (hands-on experience a plus)

Azure/AWS etc (hands-on experience a plus)

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communicator.

Be self-motivated.

Able to take initiative and work without supervision.

Strong problem-solving skills.

COMMENTS:

